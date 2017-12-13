U.K. stocks wavered Wednesday, with the blue-chips market hovering around its highest in nearly a month, but moves overall appeared cautious ahead of an monthly update on U.K. jobs and wages.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- London Markets: FTSE 100 wavers around 5-week high, with U.K. jobs update in focus - December 13, 2017
- 25,000 borrowers in limbo as Trump administration puts a freeze on student loan-relief claims - December 13, 2017
- Italy to hold general election on March 4: reports - December 13, 2017