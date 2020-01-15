London Markets: London stocks inch up after inflation data and more Bank of England rate-cut talk

U.K. stocks moved modestly higher on Wednesday, bucking more sluggish activity across Europe as investors focused on U.S.-China trade tensions, and weighed up some British data and Bank of England comments.
