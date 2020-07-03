London Markets: London stocks struggle while U.S. markets are closed for July 4 holiday

London stocks fell on Friday, with the index set to underperform its European rivals for the week, as weak oil prices weighed on major energy names, and alongside concerns that next week’s summer statement from the U.K. Chancellor will lack big tax cuts.
