Resource stocks were driving gains for stocks in London on Wednesday as oil prices climbed and Royal Dutch Shell said it would lift its investor payout to shareholders.
- London Markets: Mining stocks rise in London and Shell in focus after plan to boost shareholder payouts - July 7, 2021
- Stock gains pared as May data show U.S. job openings rising to 9.2 million - July 7, 2021
- Economic Report: U.S. job openings hit record 9.2 million as businesses compete for limited supply of workers - July 7, 2021