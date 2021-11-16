Economists said a December rate-hike from the Bank of England was virtually assured after data showing the end of furlough didn’t lead to a deterioration in the jobs market.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- London Markets: Pound rises as latest U.K. jobs data seals case for Bank of England rate hike - November 16, 2021
- Cathie Wood’s ARK sells off bulk of remaining Zillow stake as Opendoor position pared as well - November 16, 2021
- Imperial Brands reports improved profit, says well-placed to manage inflation - November 16, 2021