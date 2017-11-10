London Markets: Retailers help drive FTSE 100 toward biggest weekly fall in 2 months

U.K. stocks slipped Friday, with retailers among those losing ground, and the London gauge of blue chip stocks moved toward its biggest weekly fall in nearly two months.
