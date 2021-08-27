J Sainsbury shares dropped on Friday, as UBS downgraded the supermarket operator to neutral from buy, while keeping a 300 pence price target, following the gains triggered by the report from the Sunday Times that Apollo was considering a bid.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- London Markets: Sainsbury shares slump as UBS interprets Apollo interest as ‘exploratory’ - August 27, 2021
- General Atlantic-backed payments company EngageSmart files for IPO - August 27, 2021
- Deep Dive: These 20 ‘left behind’ stocks among the S&P 500 are expected to rise up to 59% over 12 months - August 27, 2021