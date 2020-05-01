London Markets: U.K. stocks close lower and U.S. stocks fall as Trump threatens China with tariffs and earnings spook investors

British stocks and U.S. futures moved lower early on a quiet Friday as investors digested earnings warnings, gloomy economic data and the potential resumption of U.S.-China trade tensions.
