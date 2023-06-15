Carlisle Companies Inc. CSL said Thursday it agreed to sell its Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT) unit to an affiliate of private equity firm Lone Star Funds for $520 million. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. CFT generated $297 million of revenue in 2022. Carlisle Cos. CEO Chris Koch said the transaction “advances our drive to construct a concentrated portfolio of construction materials businesses emphasizing a superior capital allocation approach to investments.” Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC advised Carlisle on the deal, while Guggenheim Securities LLC and Citi advised Lone Star. Carlisle Cos. stock is up 0.2% in 2023, compared to a 13.9% increase by the S&P 500 SPX. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

