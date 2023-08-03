Corrects earlier item to remove references to inflation expectations and say that TIPS rates rose to highest levels in more than a decade.Rates on Treasury inflation-protected securities jumped on Thursday to their highest level in more than a decade. As of 11 a.m. Eastern time, the 30-year TIPS rate was at 1.985%, up from Wednesday’s closing level of 1.862% and now at its highest since early March 2011, according to Tradeweb. The 10-year TIPS rate was at 1.804%, up from 1.72% at 3 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday and now the highest since mid-August 2009. The moves came as investors sold off Treasurys, pushing the 30-year Treasury rate further into an almost nine-month high, as they revised their expectations for Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report for July in reaction to a stronger-than-expected private-sector employment number earlier this week. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

