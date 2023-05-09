Longeveron Inc.’s stock LGVN rocketed 15.5% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the biotech said its Lomecel-B for the treatment of a congenital heart defect in infants (Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome) achieved 100% survival up to 5 years of age in a trial. The trial involved 10 patients who survived and remained transplant-free after receiving Lomecel-B during Stage 2 surgery. All patients were more than 4 years of age and 2 were 5. Additional long-term follow-up is ongoing. “Historical results have shown that children with HLHS have approximately 20% mortality by 5 years,” the company said in a statement. The company expects to present the data at a scientific conference later in 2023. HLHS affects about 1,000 babies a year. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

