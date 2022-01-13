The three-headed monster of inflation, COVID and antitrust will dominate the attention of tech executives this year but the industry remains a prime investment opportunity because of emerging technology, Silicon Valley legend John Chambers predicts.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Longtime Cisco CEO sees three forces moving against tech - January 13, 2022
- JinkoSolar stock gains as IPO of Jiangxi Jinko subsidiary in Shanghai expected to raise about $1.6 billion - January 13, 2022
- Delta shares climb after airline tops Wall Street estimates - January 13, 2022