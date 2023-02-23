Lordstown Motors Corp. RIDE stock is down 10% in premarket trades after it said it filed paperwork with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to voluntarily recall the 19 Endurance electric vehicle pickup trucks currently in use. The Ohio company said it did so in order to “address a specific electrical connection issue that could result in a loss of propulsion while driving.” The company said it’s dealing with performance and quality issues with certain Endurance components that have led it to temporarily stop production and customer deliveries since its last production update in January. “The team is diligently working with suppliers on the root cause analysis of each issue and potential solutions, which in some cases may include part design modifications, retrofits, and software updates,” the company said. The recall will affect 19 vehicles that are either in the hands of customers or being used internally by the company. Vehicles waiting for shipment will be retrofitted.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story