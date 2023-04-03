L’Oreal FR:OR on Monday said it had signed an agreement with Natura & Co to acquire Australian premium beauty-products maker Aesop in a $2.525 billion deal. L’Oreal executives said the move to buy Aesop — which makes plant-based hair and body-care products — would help the iconic beauty brand expand its global luxury offerings. L’Oreal Chief Executive Nicolas Hieronimus said in a statement that Aesop was “the epitome of avant-garde beauty,” offering a “superb combination of urbanity, hedonism and undeniable luxury.” He added: “Aesop taps into all of today’s ascending currents and L’Oréal will contribute to unleash its massive growth potential, notably in China and Travel retail.” Aesop had $537 million in sales last year, L’Oreal said in that statement. Natura Chief Executive Fabio Barbosa said that the decision to offload Aesop “marks a new development cycle” for the Brazilian cosmetics maker that would help it narrow its focus on Latin America. The closing of the deal is subject to regulatory approval.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story