Currently, people who receive WIC benefits can’t use them to buy groceries online at retailers like Amazon or Walmart.com.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The New York Post: Jeff Bezos blocked from bidding on NFL’s Washington Commanders as other offers come up short: NY Post - February 25, 2023
- : Low-income families may finally be able to purchase food online with their WIC benefits - February 25, 2023
- FTC drops suit against Facebook parent Meta over virtual-reality deal - February 25, 2023