Lowe’s Cos. Inc. LOW saw comparable sales decline in the latest quarter, but not by as much as analysts were expecting. The shares were moving fractionally higher in Tuesday’s premarket trading after Lowe’s posted a 1.6% decline in comparable sales for the fiscal second quarter compared with the 2.6% drop that analysts were expecting. Net earnings at Lowe’s were $2.7 billion, or $4.56 a share, compared with $3.0 billion, or $4.67 a share, in the year-prior quarter. The FactSet consensus was for $4.47 a share. Revenue fell to $25.0 billion from $27.5 billion and matched the consensus view. Lowe’s called out a “strong spring recovery” and traction in its Pro and online businesses, though it said that lumber deflation and lower do-it-yourself discretionary demand weighed on comparable sales. The company affirmed its outlook for the full fiscal year. That calls for $87 billion to $89 billion in sales and a 2% to 4% drop in comparable sales. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

