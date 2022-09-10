Lowe’s now offering same-day delivery nationwide through Instacart

Lowe’s Companies said Thursday, along with and grocery-delivery platform Instacart, that same-day delivery service is now available nationwide, from more than 1,700 the home improvement retailer’s stores. The service comes after Lowe’s piloted same-day delivery, using Instacart, in certain markets in February. Lowe’s said nearly 30,000 items, including items as large as 3x3x5 feet and up to 60 points, can be ordered and delivered in as fast as an hour. “We’re excited to open up this new fulfillment offering across the U.S. for customers to shop for all of their project needs,” said Mike Shady, senior vice president of online at Lowe’s. The stock, which slipped 0.3% in midday trading, has gained 4.2% over the past three months, while shares of rival Home Depot Inc. have eased 0.1% the past three months and the S&P 500 has lost 3.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

