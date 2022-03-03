The London Stock Exchange on Thursday became the latest exchange to halt trading in Russian companies, as it announced the suspension of the secondary listings in companies including Gazprom, EN+ and Sberbank.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : LSE halts trading in Russian companies with secondary listings - March 3, 2022
- Key Words: ‘Cathie’s a boom or bust investor’ — what Wood’s former boss says about the star fund manager - March 3, 2022
- Futures Movers: Oil prices hit highest levels since 2008 as Ukraine war drives supply fears - March 3, 2022