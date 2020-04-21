LSE reports 13% rise in income as it intends to pay dividend

The London Stock Exchange reported a 13% rise in first-quarter total income to £615 million, driven by increased equity trading in capital markets and higher clearing activity across listed and OTC products. It said integration planning for the Refinitiv transaction is progressing well and that it remains “committed” to achieving completion in the second half of 2020. The LSE intends to pay its final dividend in relation to the 2019 financial year, subject to shareholder approval at Tuesday’s shareholder meeting.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

