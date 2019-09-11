LSE says it will consider ‘highly conditional’ Hong Kong Exchange bid

The London Stock Exchange said it will consider the offer made by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing , which it called “unsolicited, preliminary and highly conditional.” The LSE said it remains committed to its takeover of Refinitiv Holding, held by Blackstone and Thomson Reuters .Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

