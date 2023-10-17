Shares of Lucid Group Inc. LCID dove 5.1% in premarket trading Tuesday after the electric vehicle maker said it produced 1,550 vehicles in the third-quarter, down 28.7% from the sequential second quarter and down 32.1% from the same period a year ago. The company said it also had over 700 vehicles in transit to Saudi Arabia for final assembly. The company delivered 1,457 vehicles during the quarter, up 3.8% from Q2 and up 4.2% from last year. The company is slated to report full third-quarter results on Nov. 7. The stock has dropped 24.9% over the past three months through Monday, while the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF DRIV has shed 14.7% and the S&P 500 SPX has slipped 3.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story