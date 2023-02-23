Lucid Group Inc. LCID stock fell 18% on Thursday, a day after the electric-vehicle maker reported a narrower quarterly loss but sales that were below Wall Street’s expectations. The stock was on pace for its largest one-day percentage decrease since Dec. 9, 2021, when it fell 18.3%. Lucid late Wednesday also reported fewer reservations for its EVs than in previous quarters. The stock is down 86% from a record closing high of $58.05 hit on Feb. 18, 2021, and down 66% in the last 12 months. That compares with a loss of around 6% for the S&P 500 index. SPXMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

