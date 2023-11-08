Lucid Group Inc. LCID shares dropped more than 8% on Wednesday to end at an all-time low, still feeling the pinch of the EV maker’s worse-than-expected quarterly results late Tuesday. The decline was also the stock’s largest one-day percentage drop Oct. 18, when it fell 9.4%. Lucid reported mixed third-quarter results and lowered its production outlook for the year on Tuesday, saying it was aligning it with deliveries. The stock is down 93% from an all-time closing high of $58.05 on Feb. 18, 2021. So far this year, it is down 42.17%, which contrasts with an advance of around 14% for the S&P 500 index SPX. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

