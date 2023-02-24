Lucira Health Inc. LHDX shares more than doubled in the extended session Friday after the Food and Drug Administration authorized use of its at-home test that can detect both the flu and the virus that causes COVID-19. Shares of Lucira soared more than 150% after hours, following a regular session gain of 13.5% to close at 14 cents. Earlier this week, Lucira had filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. “Today’s authorization of the first OTC test that can detect Influenza A and B, along with SARS-CoV-2, is a major milestone in bringing greater consumer access to diagnostic tests that can be performed entirely at home,” said Jeff Shuren, head of FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, in a statement.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

