: Luckin Coffee charged with fraud, to pay $180 million in settlement, SEC says

U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday charged Luckin Coffee Inc. with accounting fraud, alleging that the company, a major Starbucks Corp. competitor in China, fabricated sales and misstated other financial metrics in order to make itself look better to investors.
