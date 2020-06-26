Luckin stock jumps 7% after board calls for chairman resignation

American depositary shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. rallied more than 7% in the extended session Friday after the Chinese coffee purveyor said its board has called for the resignation of Board Chairman Charles Zhengyao Lu, who in turn has called for the ousting of a board member involved in an ongoing internal investigation. Luckin said in a statement that a meeting scheduled for Thursday will consider the plan to oust the chairman. A majority of directors of the board have requested Lu’s resignation based on findings of a special committee, the company said, without giving more details. “The special committee based its recommendations on documentary and other evidence identified in its ongoing internal investigation and its assessment of Mr. Charles Zhengyao Lu’s degree of cooperation in the internal investigation,” the company said. In a separate statement late Friday, Luckin said that Chairman Lu is planning another meeting on July 5 and for that meeting the board is recommending a vote against the proposed removal of independent director Sean Shao. Shao serves as chairman of the special committee. Earlier Friday, Luckin said it will be delisted from the Nasdaq due to its failure to comply with listing rules. Luckin has been embroiled in a financial misconduct investigation that has sent the stock plummeting 95% over the past three months, led to the terminations of key executives, including the chief executive, and contributed to a delay in the company’s annual report. Luckin stock fell 54% in the regular trading session Friday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

