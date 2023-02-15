German airline Lufthansa said Wednesday that its flights were being disrupted globally by a technical failure, with many of its IT systems “currently not working.” Bloomberg reported that there were widespread cancellations. Lufthansa shares fell 1.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
