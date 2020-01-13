Lululemon Athletica hikes earnings, revenue guidance for fourth quarter

Yoga apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc. said it was lifting its earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter after what it said was momentum over the holiday period. It’s now forecasting earnings between $2.22 and $2.25 a share on revenue of $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion, vs. prior guidance of earnings between $2.10 and $2.13 on revenue of $1.315 billion to $1.33 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected earnings of $2.15 a share on sales of $1.35 billion.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
