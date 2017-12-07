Lululemon Athletica shares jump 9%, analyst price targets rise after better-than-expected same-store sales

Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares were up 9.1% in Thursday premarket trading after the athletic company reported same-store sales that exceeded estimates. More than a half dozen analysts raised Lululemon’s price target after the earnings announcement. Lululemon’s same-store sales increased 8% in the third quarter, beating the 5.3% increase FactSet forecast. “Lululemon is firing on all cylinders,” wrote Susquehanna Financial Group analysts led by Sam Poser. “Improvements up and down the supply chain, strengthening customer engagement, and a burgeoning digital presence are driving solid results across geographies.” Lululemon shares are up 13.1% for the last year while the S&P 500 index is up 17.3% for the period.
