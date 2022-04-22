Lululemon held its analyst day event where it laid out a plan to double its revenue over the next five years, launch a membership plan and more
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MarketWatch Premium: An ‘irrational exuberance’ indicator shows the stock market is off the charts compared with the top of the internet bubble - April 22, 2022
- : Lululemon is launching a membership program, part of a plan to reach $12.5 billion in revenue in five years - April 22, 2022
- Washington Watch: Yellen, looking through stock market weakness, says she doesn’t expect recession - April 22, 2022