Lululemon to close all North America, Europe stores for 11 days

Lululemon Athletica Inc. said Sunday that it will close all of its stores in North America and Europe, from March 16 through March 27, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are taking this step to help protect our global community, guests and people, and ensure we are doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Chief Executive Calvin McDonald. “During this time, lululemon employees will continue to receive pay for all hours they have been scheduled to work and have access to lululemon’s Global Pay Relief plan.” The stock has tumbled 30.5% over the past month through Friday, while the SPDR S&P Retail ETF has lost 27.0% and the S&P 500 has shed 19.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

