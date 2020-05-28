Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Lumber Liquidators beats profit expectations, but sales come up well short

Lumber Liquidators beats profit expectations, but sales come up well short

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 13 mins ago

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [: ll] reported Thursday a first-quarter profit that was well above expectations, but sales that were well below, including a surprise decline in same-store sales given the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The wood flooring company swung to net income of $12.2 million, or 42 cents a share, from a loss of $4.9 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Results included a tax benefit of $4.4 million, compared with an expense of $0.2 million last year, as provisions of the CARES Act allowed the company to carryback certain losses and deduct certain capital expenditures. Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted earnings per share c came to 44 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 3 cents. Sales rose to $238.8 million from $237.9 million, missing the FactSet consensus of $272.2 million. Same-store sales fell 0.9%, compared with the FactSet consensus of a 0.9% decline. Sales were up about 4% fourth the week ended March 21, then fell 45% in the final week of the quarter due to the pandemic. Same-store sales for the current quarter to date are down about 30%, while the FactSet consensus for the full second quarter is an 11% decline. “As of today, approximately 60% of our stores are fully operational, approximately 25% are scheduling appointments to allow customers to visit our showrooms, and approximately 15% are utilizing our warehouse-only model while less than 10 remain closed,” said Chief Executive Charles Tyson. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has lost 2.6% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 2.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.