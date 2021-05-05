Lumber Liquidators stock set to selloff after profit beat expectations but sales came up short

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. were indicated down about 5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the wood flooring retailer reported first-quarter profit that beat expectations but sales that came up short, as results continued to be impacted by tariffs on certain products imported from China. Net income fell to $10.6 million, or 36 cents a share, from $12.2 million, or 42 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 34 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 23 cents. Net sales rose 6.0% to $283.5 million, below the FactSet consensus of $293.1 million, as same-store sales grew 6.9% to miss expectations of a 10.4% rise. The company said same-store sales were driven by strong demand for installation and home improvement projects and shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago. Cost of sales rsoe 3.4% to $167.9 million. The company did not provide financial guidance, citing uncertainties surrounding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to consumer spending and supply chain disruptions. The stock has dropped 19.5% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has climbed 10.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

