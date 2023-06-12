Lumen Technologies Inc. shares LUMN have been punished this year, but they were getting a lift in Monday’s premarket action after the company announced that it has been working with Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGGOOGL Google on a new product. Lumen developed its new ExaSwitch network interconnection ecosystem in collaboration with Microsoft and Google, the company said in a Monday morning release. Lumen shares were up 5% in premarket trading. “This platform empowers organizations with high bandwidth needs to route their traffic dynamically and quickly between networks, and without third-party intervention,” the company noted in its release. Lumen shares have shed nearly two thirds of their value so far in 2023, as the S&P 500 SPX has advanced 12%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

