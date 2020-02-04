Lumentum earnings top estimates but company says coronavirus will weigh on revenue

Optical networking company Lumentum Holdings Inc. delivered better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results Tuesday, but the company warned that the coronavirus outbreak could have a negative impact on its revenue for the current period. The company posted net income of $47.6 million, or 61 cents a share, up from $5.4 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-prior period. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.53, up from $1.15 a year earlier and ahead of the FactSet consensus, which called for $1.29. Net revenue for the quarter rose to $457.8 million from $449.9 million, while analysts had been modeling $452 million. The company said it expects the coronavirus outbreak to have a negative impact on current-quarter revenue of $15 million to $20 million. It projects $400 million to $425 million in revenue and $1 to $1.17 in adjusted earnings per share for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had been modeling $409 million in revenue and $1.03 in adjusted EPS. Lumentum shares have added 19% over the past three months, as the S&P 500 has gained 5.9%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

