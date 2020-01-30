Luxury fashion platform Farfetch gets $250 million investment from Tencent and Dragoneer

Farfetch Ltd. said Thursday it has received a $250 million investment from Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. and San Francisco-based investor Dragoneer to help it expand and grow. Tencent and Dragoneer are each investing $12 million in convertible senior notes issued by the luxury fashion platform. “The additional capital supports Farfetch’s long-term strategy of delivering a global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry and facilitates the Company’s continued focus on executing its growth plans, including in the key China market, and driving towards operational profitability,” Farfetch said in a statement. Farfetch offers more than 80 luxury brands on WeChat, including Moncler, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Armani and Ralph Lauren . The 5.000% notes mature on Dec. 31, 2025. Farfetch shares jumped 6% premarket on the news, but have fallen 43% in the last 12 months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

