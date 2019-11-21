LVMH Moet Hennessy has gotten access to the financial books of Tiffany & Co. after the French luxury goods conglomerate lifted its offer for the U.S. jeweler to $16 billion, Reuters reported, citing sources. Shares of Tiffany jumped 3.4% late Wednesday on the report. Last month, LVMH approached Tiffany with a $120 per-share takeover bid, which the company appeared to have rejected. But that offer has now been lifted to $130 per share, the Reuters report said. Spokespersons from neither LVMH nor Tiffany could immediately be reached for comment. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- LVMH gets access to Tiffany’s books after boosting offer to $16 billion: report - November 21, 2019
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures pare losses after report China’s Liu ‘cautiously optimistic’ over trade deal - November 21, 2019
- Key Words: Booker blasts Biden’s ‘gateway drug’ remark on pot legalization: ‘You might have been high when you said it’ - November 20, 2019