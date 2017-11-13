Lyft announces plan to launch in Toronto in December

Ride-sharing service Lyft said Monday it is planning to launch in Toronto in December in its first foray outside of the U.S. The company and Uber rival announced the news in a blog posting. “We’ve been looking forward to taking our brand of ridesharing international for some time,” said the blog post, titled “Canada, here we come.” In October, Lyft raised $1 billion in funding in a round led by the venture-capital fund of Google parent Alphabet Inc., that gave it a valuation of $11 billion. Lyft has raised $3.6 billion in funding since it launched in 2012, compared with the roughly $15 billion raised by Uber, which has a valuation of about $68 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

