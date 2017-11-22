Lyft extending funding round by additional $500 million

Lyft is raising up to another $500 million in funding, according to documents filed Tuesday and first reported by Axios. The effort comes a month after the San Francisco-based ride-hailing company announced a $1 billion funding round led by Google parent Alphabet Inc.’s CapitalG. The additional $500 million would be an extension of that round, according to a share authorization filing in Delaware.

