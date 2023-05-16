Ride-hailing service Lyft Inc. LYFT on Tuesday said that Erin Brewer will become the company’s new chief financial officer on July 10. She will replace Elaine Paul, who held that position since January 2022. Paul will leave that role on May 19, but will stay on as an adviser until Nov. 30. “Lyft is an iconic brand with an important purpose, and a lot of room for profitable growth,” Brewer said in a statement. “There’s real innovation waiting to be unlocked in rideshare and a big market opportunity ahead.” Brewer previously held finance leadership roles at Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW, Atlassian Corp. TEAM and McKesson Corp. MCK. Lisa Blackwood-Kapral, Lyft’s chief accounting officer, will serve as interim CFO until Brewer’s tenure begins. Lyft’s shares took a hit earlier this month after its second-quarter forecasts came up short of estimates. On Tuesday, Lyft said that outlook remained unchanged. Shares of Lyft were unchanged after hours. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

