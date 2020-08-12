: Lyft revenue and riders slashed by more than half, but layoffs save earnings

Lyft Inc.’s riders and revenue were more than cut in half in a pandemic-dominated second quarter, but the company’s layoffs helped it top expectations for losses in an earnings report Thursday.
