Lyft sends stock on wild ride after earnings

Shares of Lyft Inc. spiked as much as 11% in after-hours trading Wednesday following a surge in sales and a forecast for stronger annual revenue, but the gains quickly cooled after the company said insiders would be able to sell their shares earlier than expected.
