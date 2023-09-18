Shares of Lyft Inc. LYFT dropped 3.0% in morning trading Monday, after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it charged the ride-share company for failing to disclose a board member’s rose in the a shareholder’s sale of about $424 million worth of stock before the company went public. Lyft agreed to pay a $10 million civil penalty and agreed to a cease-and-desist order, without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings. The SEC’s order said before Lyft’s initial public offering in March 2019, a board member brokered a deal for the sale of shares by a shareholder, that Lyft was a participant in the deal as it approved the transaction and that the board member received millions of dollars in compensation for his role in the deal. Lyft’s stock has gained 6.7% over the past three months, while shares of rival Uber Technologies Inc. UBER have advanced 8.1% and the S&P 500 SPX has tacked on 0.85.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

