Chemicals company LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB said Friday it has entered an agreement to sell its ethylene oxide & derivatives business to Ineos Oxide for $700 million. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter and includes a production facility located in Bayport, Texas. The close will come after the completion of planned maintenance at the facility. Lyondell’s stock has gained 11% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 19.4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
