: M&A activity cooled in the fourth quarter — but it still topped $1 trillion

Fourth-quarter global merger & acquisition activity cooled by 14.5% over the year-ago period but remained above $1 trillion in the fifth consecutive quarter as bullish stock prices and low-cost credit fueled deal making, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
