French President Emmanuel Macron said his country and the U.S. “need to resynchronize” when he was asked by a reporter about new American subsidies, as he spoke Thursday at a joint White House news conference with President Joe Biden. During his visit to Washington, D.C., Macron has been criticizing the Inflation Reduction Act, the Democrats’ climate and healthcare package that features a new tax credit for electric vehicles but leaves out foreign car makers. The French president also has complained about a bipartisan law focused on U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, saying it wasn’t properly coordinated with Europe. Biden, for his part, said there’s “a lot we can work out.”

