Macy’s stock drops amid reports of Black Friday credit-card glitch

Shares of Macy’s Inc. fell 0.5% in the late session Friday amid reports it was having trouble with its credit card systems. A Macy’s spokesperson told CNBC it has taken longer than usual to process some credit and gift cards, but the retailer has added salespeople to its floors to try to help the issue. Macy’s customers took to Twitter to complain about the slowdown. Macy’s earlier this month reported third-quarter earnings above expectations, but quarterly sales missed the mark thanks to previously announced store closures.

