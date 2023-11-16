Shares of Macy’s Inc. M shot up 8.3% toward a three-month high in premarket trading Thursday, after the department store chain reported a big fiscal third-quarter profit beat and nudged up its full-year outlook, helped by a “refined” gift assortment and “simplified” promotions. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 28 fell to $43 million, or 15 cents a share, from $108 million, or 39 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 21 cents beat the FactSet consensus of breakeven. Sales fell 7.1% to $4.86 billion to top the FactSet consensus of $4.78 billion. Same-store sales fell 7.0% to beat expectations of a 7.2% decline, as Macy’s branded stores saw same-store sales fall 7.6%, Bloomingdale’s same-store sales were down 3.2% and Bluemercury same-store sales rose 2.5%. Gross margin improved to 40.3% from 38.7%, and the value of merchandise inventories fell 5.9% to $6.03 billion. For fiscal 2023, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $2.88 to $3.13 from $2.70 to $3.20. The stock has dropped 16.5% over the past three months through Wednesday while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 2.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story