Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Macy’s to hire 76,000 workers ahead of the holidays with about 28,000 jobs extending beyond the season

Macy’s to hire 76,000 workers ahead of the holidays with about 28,000 jobs extending beyond the season

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 5 mins ago

Macy’s Inc. said Tuesday that it plans to hire 76,000 full- and part-time workers for the namesake department store, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, as well as call, fulfillment and distribution centers. About 48,000 will be seasonal positions for the holidays, while the remaining positions, about 28,000 jobs, will extend beyond that period. The company says about 6,800 seasonal workers stayed on with the company that in 2020. About 21,200 of this year’s jobs will be in fulfillment centers, including warehouse workers and forklift drivers. Most of these positions will be in select locations including Goodyear, Ariz., Sacramento, Calif. and Cheshire, Conn. A national hiring day for these roles will be held on Sept. 23. Macy’s is looking for about 50,000 store workers, Bloomingdale’s is looking for 4,100 and Bluemercury seeks 315. And Macy’s Credit and Customer Service has 300 jobs to fill. Macy’s stock has soared 92% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.