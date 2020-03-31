Madison Square Garden board approves sports and entertainment spinoff amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Madison Square Garden Co. said late Tuesday that its board of directors had approved the spinoff of its the sports and entertainment business. Madison Square Garden stock gained 1.7% during the extended session. The company said it expected the spin-off to completed in mid April. Madison Square Garden also said it was suspending construction of a venue in Las Vegas called MSG Sphere as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Madison Square Garden executive chairman James Dolan has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in self-isolation, according to the Associated Press.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
